Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-24

UK trade commissioner meets Jam Kamal

Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2024 03:28am

ISLAMABAD: Oliver Christian, the UK trade commissioner, met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral trade.

The meeting highlighted the need for sectoral collaboration and a business-to-business matchmaking approach to target growth areas in both countries.

Jam Kamal emphasised Pakistan’s immense potential in the food sector, particularly, through value addition. “Pakistan currently can get more foreign exchange by focusing on value addition,” he noted.

The minister underscored the government’s commitment to expanding trade, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He praised the prime minister’s dedication to achieving an ambitious export growth plan, aiming to increase exports from US$30 billion to US$60 billion.

The minister also highlighted Pakistan’s success in organising the FoodAg Expo in Karachi, where more than 800 foreign delegates participated.

“This was the first event of its kind, with such a large international presence, and it opened doors to significant business opportunities,” he added.

Kamal cited Pakistan’s growing exports in other sectors, such as IT, mining, horticulture, and dairy, and discussed the potential for future exports, including olive products. “Pakistan is on its way to becoming a significant olive exporter, with vast cultivation under way,” he informed.

The UK trade commissioner acknowledged Pakistan’s vast potential and extended full support for increasing the trade volume between the two nations. Both sides emphasised the importance of the UK-Pakistan Trade Dialogue, a platform to be established soon to promote trade and investment.

As the UK diversifies its import sources post-Brexit, the minister highlighted Pakistan’s potential to become a key supplier of food products to the UK, given its compliance with international standards.

This discussion marked a significant step in strengthening trade ties, with both parties expressing optimism for the future of UK-Pakistan trade relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Jam Kamal Oliver Christian

Comments

200 characters

UK trade commissioner meets Jam Kamal

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Xi greets Shehbaz

Lt-Gen Asim Malik made chief of ISI

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Imran Khan says PTI will start street movement

Read more stories