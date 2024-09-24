Private airline’s flight narrowly averts disaster

KARACHI: A Fly Jinnah aircraft narrowly averted disaster when it safely executed an emergency landing after a cargo fire alert at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on Monday evening. The event marks the second potential crisis for the airline in just over three months.

The flight 9P846, en route from Karachi to Lahore, issued a ‘Mayday’ distress call at 7:15 PM as it was descending for landing. According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) spokesman, the captain reported smoke in the cargo area.

The aircraft touched down safely at 7:23 PM, with the Airport Authority’s Fire Department standing by as per standard operating procedures. All passengers and crew were swiftly evacuated using the emergency chute system.

Following a thorough inspection, the fire department declared the aircraft clear at 7:57 PM. Senior officials have launched

an investigation into the incident.

This emergency follows a serious incident on May 24, 2024, when another Fly Jinnah flight experienced pressurization issues. According to the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, both the captain and first officer during that flight reported feeling dizzy and drowsy at 8,000 feet, necessitating the use of oxygen masks and an eventual return to Lahore.

A Fly Jinnah spokesperson confirmed Monday’s incident, stating that the flight crew followed standard safety protocols after receiving a smoke alarm indication in the cargo compartment upon landing. The airline’s technical team is currently conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause of the alarm.

These back-to-back

incidents raise questions about Fly Jinnah’s safety measures and operational procedures.

