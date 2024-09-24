75th National Day of China: CPEC ‘changing landscape of Pakistan’: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that China is taking significant steps to access economic development through the Belt and Road Initiative and the Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is changing the economic landscape of Pakistan.

She expressed these views while addressing the 75th National Day of the People’s Republic of China. Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab Industries Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, IGP Usman Anwar and other officials were also present on this occasion.

The CM said, “The CPEC is the most important proof of our common future. It is not just a project, but a symbol of hope, development and prosperity for the two nations. The Belt and Road Initiative expresses China’s commitment to global prosperity; people around the world are benefiting from the fruits of China’s economic development.”

According to her, China by bringing remarkable economic transformation has steered millions of people out of poverty and it has become an example for the world in the field of technology, infrastructure and industry; its role in every global crisis is unforgettable. As a member of the United Nations Security Council, China has consistently promoted peace and development. China has emerged as a leader whose vision transcends borders; it is emerging as a pioneer in building a better and equal world for all.

“Sharif valued the friendship with China, saying it stood by Pakistan as a true and loyal friend at every international forum. Be it diplomatic support or help in times of crisis, China has always proved to be a true brother,” she added.

Talking about the opportunities for Chinese investors in Punjab, she said that Punjab is leading at the forefront regarding positive economic change; with a strong industrial base and dynamic workforce, Punjab is uniquely positioned for Chinese investment. “Recognizing the importance of partnership with China, the Punjab government is offering special packages for the Chinese investors to ensure that Punjab becomes a preferred location for Chinese business,” she added.

The Chief Minister while addressing the ceremony said, “The bond of Pakistan-China friendship is not based on mere strategic interests as it is a relationship of heart and soul. Pakistan-China relations are based on mutual respect, trust and unwavering commitment to each other’s prosperity.”

The CM said, “On the 75th National Day of China, I congratulate on behalf of the people of Pakistan. The people of Punjab extend their best wishes and heartiest greetings to their Chinese brothers and sisters. It is a matter of pride to participate in the 75th National Day of the People’s Republic of China. The Chinese nation has not only reached the heights of development and innovation but has also extended the hand of friendship to the international community. From the power corridor to the general development projects, China has won the hearts of the citizens.”

Consul General of China Zhao Shiren in his address said that China has so far created two miracles in human history, maintaining long-term social stability, and enjoying a four-decade-more rapid economic growth. “Entering a new era in 2012, China has taken a series of strategic initiatives, promoted a series of transformative practices, realized a series of breakthroughs and made a series of landmark achievements. China has not only been the world’s second-largest economy for consecutive 14 years, but it has also been playing a more important role in international affairs. China today is embarking on a new journey to build a modernized socialist country in all respects. With China further deepening its reform and opening up and high-quality development in a comprehensive manner, the whole world would be blessed by a peacefully rising, strong and prosperous China,” he added.

Talking about the Sino-Pak friendship, he said that 73-year-old diplomatic history testifies that the Chinese people have been in solidarity with their Pakistani friends, and China and Pakistan have stood by each other all along the way. “Our relationship is all-weather instead of fair-weather one. Our mutual support in bilateral and multilateral fora is timely, essential and even consequential. Our friendship is out of sincerity, respect and mutual love, not out of mutual convenience,” he added.

“The CPEC has achieved fruitful results so far. As a flagship project and key component of the BRI, it has helped Pakistan steer towards a more resilient and stabilizing economy. The CPEC’s second-phase development is expected to produce more significant benefits for Pakistan and third parties would be invited to participate in some projects. Though faced with serious security challenges and false propaganda, the CPEC process is neither stalled nor stopped. China and Pakistan are committed to the success of the CPEC, and we will go the extra mile and make extra efforts to deliver,” he said.

Later, the CM, the Chinese Consul General and others cut the 75th birthday cake while Chinese music, national songs and a dragon show were also presented.

