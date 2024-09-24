Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-24

PM extends greetings to KSA on National Day

APP Published 24 Sep, 2024 03:28am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended greetings to the government and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as the country celebrated its 94th National Day on Monday.

The prime minister, in his message, said that under the leadership of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kingdom had emerged as a great country of the 21st century, according to a PM Office press release.

Calling Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 a role model for the world, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the Kingdom was playing a leading role in the developing world in business, technology, economy and other fields.

Shehbaz Sharif KSA King Salman bin Abdulaziz Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Comments

200 characters

PM extends greetings to KSA on National Day

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Xi greets Shehbaz

Lt-Gen Asim Malik made chief of ISI

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Imran Khan says PTI will start street movement

Read more stories