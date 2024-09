ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Taliban on Monday denied carrying out a roadside bomb attack on a police convoy escorting foreign ambassadors that killed a policeman.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a statement said it had “nothing to do with the attack” in the northwest of the country, which also wounded three other officers.

The convoy of more than 10 foreign ambassadors was passing through the picturesque town of Malam Jabba in the Swat district when it was hit by a roadside bomb.