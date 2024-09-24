AI integration in pharma: PPMA hosts workshop to highlight path to enhanced drug discovery and personalised medicine

KARACHI: The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association (PPMA) organised a day-long workshop titled ‘The Future of Pharma: AI Integration for Enhanced Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine’ on Monday at a local hotel.

The session, led by Semih Kumluk, Ph.D., Head of AI and Digital at PwC Academy in the Middle East and one of LinkedIn’s Top Voices on Artificial Intelligence (AI), explored how AI can revolutionize the pharmaceutical industry in Pakistan.

The workshop drew participation from key pharma industry officials.

In a conversation with Business Recorder on the sidelines of the event, Kumluk emphasized that AI’s integration offers immediate productivity gains across various sectors, including pharmaceuticals.

“When you use AI to complete a task, studies suggest that you can achieve up to 40% time savings,” he said. “In the pharmaceutical industry, AI allows for more informed decisions by combining available data and running algorithms that generate useful insights for healthcare professionals.”

Kumluk identified data sharing as a major obstacle to fully realizing AI’s potential in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector. “Data sharing is not very high at the moment. A dedicated data collection program embedded with AI algorithms could promote greater data exchange and lead to valuable insights.”

He further elaborated on AI’s role in predictive maintenance for pharmaceutical manufacturers, ensuring smoother operations by reducing machine downtimes.

Additionally, AI-driven logistics optimization can streamline supply chains, offering quick and effective solutions to challenges faced by the industry. “From a manufacturing perspective, overall equipment effectiveness can be significantly increased with AI,” Kumluk said.

Kumluk suggested a few immediate steps for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry to benefit from AI.

“AI can be applied to sales forecasting and manufacturing operations right away,” he noted. He also advocated for a nationwide data collection program to harness AI’s power, saying, “Data from public health records can provide immense value for future decision-making.”

Speaking at the event, former PPMA Chairman and Managing Director of PharmEvo, M. Haroon Qassim, stressed the importance of staying ahead of technological trends.

“At PPMA, we aim to introduce our professionals to the latest technologies, including AI, to enhance production, marketing, and exports,” Qassim remarked. He further explained that AI is particularly effective in improving efficiencies across the value chain, making Pakistan’s pharmaceutical products more competitive in the global market.

“Cost-effectiveness is a major factor when competing internationally. AI not only improves efficiency but also ensures better quality products at affordable prices for the masses.”

Qassim also urged the government to support the industry by allowing the pharmaceutical sector to retain a larger share of export revenues. “We’ve seen how the IT industry’s export growth was facilitated by allowing them to retain a bigger percentage of their revenues. We want similar support for the pharma sector to help it expand internationally.

“If we focus properly, we can increase pharmaceutical exports from the current $300 million to between $2 billion and $3 billion within the next five years,” Qassim stated.

He emphasized the need for government support to help the industry achieve this target. “We want the government to prioritize the pharmaceutical sector in its trade relations with other countries to facilitate this growth.”

Qassim also pointed out a key challenge faced by the sector: “Currently, we are only allowed to retain 15% of our export revenues by the State Bank. Similar to the IT sector, where we’ve seen significant export growth, we are requesting the government to allow the pharmaceutical industry to retain 35% of its revenues. This will enable us to expand further into international markets and compete more effectively.”

Former PPMA Chairman Dr. Qaiser Waheed highlighted the necessity of adopting digital technologies to remain competitive.

“If any industry or organization doesn’t adapt to the digital transition, it will be left behind,” said Waheed. He emphasized that the pharmaceutical industry, in particular, must embrace AI, robotics, and digital transformation to stay competitive globally.

“The world is moving towards AI, nanotechnology, and other advancements that are improving drug quality and delivery,” Waheed explained. “By adopting these technologies, we will be able to significantly enhance the quality of drugs and healthcare services.”

Syed Jamshed Ahmed, Deputy CEO of PharmEvo, shed light on how AI can address pressing challenges in Pakistan’s healthcare system. “AI can play a transformative role in solving issues such as access to immediate care in rural areas,” Ahmed said.

“For instance, if someone in a remote district like Dadu suffers a heart attack, AI can help medical consultants provide immediate care remotely, potentially saving lives.”

Ahmed also pointed out the shortage of specialized medical professionals in Pakistan, with only 200-250 neurologists serving a population of 250 million. “AI could be used to support these professionals by aiding in diagnostics and consultations. This would allow them to serve a much larger population, making healthcare more accessible to all.”

He added that while the industry is still catching up to global technological trends, workshops like these are helping bridge the gap.

In a LinkedIn post following the workshop, Semih Kumluk provided a broader perspective on AI’s transformative role in the pharmaceutical industry. He outlined several key areas where AI is making a lasting impact, including drug discovery, personalized medicine, and supply chain management.

“AI is now accelerating drug discovery by identifying potential drug candidates much faster than traditional methods,” Kumluk noted. “Additionally, personalized medicine—where treatment plans are tailored to an individual’s genetic profile—will become more common as AI can analyze patient data to predict responses to medications.”

He also highlighted how AI is improving clinical trial processes by helping with patient recruitment and data analysis, thus reducing costs and improving the accuracy of trial results. AI is also enhancing supply chain operations by optimizing resource management, ensuring timely drug delivery, and minimizing waste.

While Kumluk is optimistic about the future of AI in pharma, he also cautioned against potential ethical challenges. “AI raises important questions around data privacy and algorithmic bias. Ensuring AI is used ethically is crucial for maintaining patient trust and advancing the industry responsibly.”

