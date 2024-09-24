Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-24

Sri Lanka’s new leader says no magic solution to crisis

AFP Published 24 Sep, 2024 03:28am

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s first leftist president was sworn in to office Monday and vowed to restore public faith in politics, but said he had no magic solution to the hardships suffered following an unprecedented economic crisis.

Self-avowed Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayaka of the People’s Liberation Front (JVP) took his oath at the colonial-era Presidential Secretariat in Colombo after trouncing his nearest rivals in Saturday’s vote.

The previously fringe politician, whose party led two failed uprisings that left tens of thousands dead, saw a surge of support after the 2022 economic meltdown immiserated millions of ordinary Sri Lankans.

Dissanayaka, the bearded 55-year-old son of a labourer, was sworn in by chief justice Jayantha Jayasuriya in a televised ceremony attended by diplomats, lawmakers, Buddhist and other clergy and the military.

“I am not a conjuror, I am not a magician, I am a common citizen,” he said after taking his oath. “I have strengths and limitations, things I know and things I don’t... my responsibility is to be part of a collective effort to end this crisis.”

A small crowd of JVP supporters gathered outside the secretariat, waving pictures of Dissanayaka and the national flag.

“We hope something good will happen,” construction worker Thilina Hansaka told AFP. “I don’t think much of anything can be done overnight, or even in five years. Let’s give him a chance and see what he is capable of doing.”

Dissanayaka succeeds Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office at the peak of the financial crisis following the government’s first foreign debt default and months of punishing food, fuel and medicine shortages.

Wickremesinghe, 75, imposed steep tax hikes and other austerity measures under the terms of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

Sri Lanka economic crisis in Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayaka

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka’s new leader says no magic solution to crisis

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Xi greets Shehbaz

Lt-Gen Asim Malik made chief of ISI

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Imran Khan says PTI will start street movement

Read more stories