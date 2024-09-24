Sri Lanka’s new leader says no magic solution to crisis

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s first leftist president was sworn in to office Monday and vowed to restore public faith in politics, but said he had no magic solution to the hardships suffered following an unprecedented economic crisis.

Self-avowed Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayaka of the People’s Liberation Front (JVP) took his oath at the colonial-era Presidential Secretariat in Colombo after trouncing his nearest rivals in Saturday’s vote.

The previously fringe politician, whose party led two failed uprisings that left tens of thousands dead, saw a surge of support after the 2022 economic meltdown immiserated millions of ordinary Sri Lankans.

Dissanayaka, the bearded 55-year-old son of a labourer, was sworn in by chief justice Jayantha Jayasuriya in a televised ceremony attended by diplomats, lawmakers, Buddhist and other clergy and the military.

“I am not a conjuror, I am not a magician, I am a common citizen,” he said after taking his oath. “I have strengths and limitations, things I know and things I don’t... my responsibility is to be part of a collective effort to end this crisis.”

A small crowd of JVP supporters gathered outside the secretariat, waving pictures of Dissanayaka and the national flag.

“We hope something good will happen,” construction worker Thilina Hansaka told AFP. “I don’t think much of anything can be done overnight, or even in five years. Let’s give him a chance and see what he is capable of doing.”

Dissanayaka succeeds Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office at the peak of the financial crisis following the government’s first foreign debt default and months of punishing food, fuel and medicine shortages.

Wickremesinghe, 75, imposed steep tax hikes and other austerity measures under the terms of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.