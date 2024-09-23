Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 24

AFP Published 23 Sep, 2024 11:55am

KYIV: Russia’s latest strikes on Ukrainian regions have killed one person and wounded 24, officials said on Monday.

One person was killed and seven wounded in the Kherson region Sunday, while in the Zaporizhzhia region, 16 people were wounded in a strike on the region’s eponymous capital overnight, governors and police said.

In Kherson, Russian shelling and air strikes hit residential buildings, killing one 61-year-old woman and wounding seven people Sunday, said governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Zaporizhzhia, 16 people were wounded after Russia carried out seven overnight air strikes on the city and the surrounding district, Ukraine’s National Police said.

The attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visits the United States to present his plan to end two and a half years of war with Russia.

Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov wrote on Telegram four of the wounded, all women, were hospitalised.

The governor and police posted images of blocks of flats with balconies and windows torn off and damaged cars.

Russian strike on Ukraine’s Kharkiv wounds 21

“There was a ball of fire and an explosion here and it seemed very close to me,” an unnamed elderly woman said in a video posted by police.

Fedorov said 13 high-rise buildings were damaged as well as educational institutions and private houses.

Russia controls part of the territory in both the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukraine’s air force said air defences had shot down three Shahed attack drones overnight and prevented another drone and two cruise missiles from reaching their targets.

In Russia, the defence ministry said it had intercepted and destroyed eight Ukrainian drones over its Kursk and Belgorod border regions overnight.

Ukraine Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian strikes Russian missile strike Ukraine military

Comments

200 characters

Russian strikes on Ukraine kill one, wound 24

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Israeli military launches fresh strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Oil climbs on Middle East escalation fears, US Fed rate cut

Xi says wants to deepen BRI cooperation with Sri Lanka under new leader

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

Read more stories