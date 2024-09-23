Israeli military launches fresh strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military began carrying out fresh strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon on Monday after identifying that Hezbollah was preparing to attack Israel, the military spokesperson said.

Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Hezbollah over the years has stashed weapons, including cruise missiles, in houses and buildings throughout southern Lebanon, and called on residents to stay away from these sites.

Hagari presented in a media briefing an aerial video of what he described as Hezbollah operatives trying to launch cruise missiles from a civilian house in Lebanon, and the subsequent Israeli strike moments before it was launched.

Hezbollah, Israel exchange heavy fire amid fear of widening conflict

“Hezbollah is endangering you. Endangering you and your families,” Hagari said.

Asked by reporters about a possible Israeli ground incursion into Lebanon, Hagari said “we will do whatever is needed” in order to return evacuated residents of northern Israel to their homes safely.