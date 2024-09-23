Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee ends flat after hitting 3-month peak; oil firms’ dollar bids weigh

Reuters Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 03:46pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended flat on Monday as dollar demand from local oil companies pulled the currency off a near three-month high, hit due to likely portfolio inflows.

The rupee closed at 83.5525 against the U.S. dollar, nearly unchanged from its close at 83.5625 in the previous session. The currency rose to 83.4450 earlier in the session, its highest since June 28.

Asian currencies were on the backfoot with the Philippine peso down 0.6%, leading losses. The dollar index rose above the 101 mark and was last quoted up 0.3% on the day.

The rupee had risen in the last five sessions, benefiting from a pickup in portfolio inflows and broad weakness in the dollar after the Federal Reserve kicked off its rate cuts last week.

Overseas investors have net bought more than $7.5 billion of Indian stocks and bonds over September so far, the highest monthly inflow in 2024.

Given the recent price action on the dollar/rupee pair, “any upward moves should be seen as an opportunity to sell”, Amit Pabari, managing director at FX advisory firm CR Forex said.

Indian rupee higher

“It will be interesting to see how the Reserve Bank of India plays its hand,” Pabari said, referring to whether the central bank will allow the rupee to rise further or intervene to limit appreciation.

Meanwhile, dollar-rupee forward premiums rose, with the 1-year implied yield touching a 17-month peak of 2.38%.

The 1-year yield has risen 22 basis points in September. Given the improved odds of another 50-bp rate cut by the Fed, bankers expect the rise to continue.

Investors await remarks from Fed policymakers later in the day to gauge the future path of policy rates.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends flat after hitting 3-month peak; oil firms’ dollar bids weigh

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

SC says ECP’s unlawful acts, omissions caused confusion, prejudice to PTI

Israeli military launches fresh strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

OGDC’s profit down 7% in FY24 despite higher sales

Amreli Steels bleeds, loss for FY24 stands at Rs6.1bn as sales drop

Oil edges higher as US interest rate cut counters weak demand

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Xi says wants to deepen BRI cooperation with Sri Lanka under new leader

Second phase of CPEC: Wish list to be shared with Chinese PM

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Read more stories