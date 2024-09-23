AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

FDI at a crossroads

BR Research Published 23 Sep, 2024 09:02am

While media outlets are abuzz with reports of a 55 percent spike in FDI during the first two months of FY25, this growth stems from a weaker base—it’s progress, but not yet monumental. According to a recent announcement by the central bank, Pakistan attracted $350.3 million in FDI during the first two months of FY25 (July-August), an increase of $125 million compared to $225.2 million during the same period last year (FY24). FDI inflows for this period amounted to $495 million, up 38.6 percent, while outflows stood at $144.5 million, reflecting a 9.7 percent rise. In August 2024 alone, net FDI reached $214 million, marking a 51 percent year-on-year increase and a 57 percent month-on-month rise. If this pace continues, FDI for FY25 could reach approximately $2 billion, compared to $1.9 billion in FY24.

China continued to dominate as the top investor, contributing a net $129.62 million in August 2024. Close behind were Hong Kong with $27.73 million and the UK with $21.24 million. For the first two months of FY25, China maintained its lead, investing a substantial $174.69 million, nearly half of the total FDI. Hong Kong followed with $70.18 million, representing 20 percent of the total, while the UK contributed $43.51 million.

Sector-wise, FDI was heavily concentrated in the power sector, particularly in hydel and coal power, accounting for around 60 percent of net FDI in the first two months of FY25. Oil and gas and financial services followed, contributing 12 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

Despite the reported growth, FDI in Pakistan remains weak and stagnant. The narrow focus of FDI inflows, both in terms of sectors and countries, underscores a deeper issue. Recent investments have been concentrated in sectors like power, oil and gas, and financial services, leaving crucial areas such as export-oriented industries, technology transfer, and import substitution largely underfunded. Needless to say, the country’s investment strategy needs an overhaul!

Oil and gas central bank power sector FDI inflows coal power

Comments

200 characters

FDI at a crossroads

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

‘PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery’

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Read more stories