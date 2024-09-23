AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-23

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Recorder Report Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 09:20am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Export Development Fund’s (EDF) Board headed by Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan has approved a number of projects in different sectors.

The new Board provides diverse regional and sectoral representation to the private sector and includes Presidents of Chambers of Federation of Pakistan, Karachi, Lahore, Sarhad, Quetta & Sialkot and Chairmen of Associations from value-added textiles, agriculture, and livestock, chemical and engineering sector.

The Board also includes sector leaders such as Bilal Tata from Tata Best Foods, Aamir Allawala from Tecno Group, and Mehreen Obaid from Towellers Limited representing women led export enterprises.

Senate panel directs MoC: ‘EDF should prioritise export boost over infrastructure projects’

Jamal Kamal Khan welcomed the new members and highlighted the potential available in the reformed EDF for boosting the exports of Pakistan by channelizing the money into various activities as per needs of the exporters and creating facilitative mode at the national level for value addition, research & development, increasing compliance as per global requirement, upgradation of the export infrastructure and marketing/branding of the country’s potential in the international arena.

The Board was apprised that EDF has made drastic reforms during the recent times which include notification of EDF as autonomous body, amendment in the EDF Act for direct transfer of Export Development Surcharge to EDF Public Account, digitalization of revenue collection system with the help of SPB and PSW etc.

The Board was also apprised that a detailed activity has been initiated with the help of FCDO Remit Project for development of Vision, Mission and Future Strategy of EDF while a Chartered Accountancy Firm has also been hired to restructure EDF as an organization for efficient, effective and transparent utilization of the fund and its impact assessment.

Chairman EDF Board directed to form various committees from amongst the EDF Board members to overlook research & development, training, technology enhancement, international outreach etc. for assisting the Board to adopt forward-looking proactive approach.

The Board approved 20 out of the 29 financial proposals worth more than Rs 8.5 billion targeting textiles, food and agriculture, gems & jewellery, defence sector as well as branding of overall Pakistan by participating in Expo 2025 in Osaka Japan.

The EDF Board also directed to share details of proposed EDF-PSW MoU in the next meeting for proper analysis of the Board.

The intent of the MoU is to create two-way direct communication between EDF and exporters using PSW platform for need analysis, impact assessment, market intelligence and sectoral/regional/ geographic tagging of exporters for targeted information sharing.

The projects included various marketing interventions such as holding of international level exhibitions inside Pakistan such as Texpo 2025 by TDAP, IDEAS by DEPO, Gems & Jewellery Show by FPCCI, OIC-Conference and Wexnet targeting Women empowerment by TDAP etc.

These exhibitions will not only support Pakistani exporters to exhibit their products but will be used as branding activities for Pakistan across the globe.

The project funding includes facilitation to international buyers through provision of best hospitality and arrangement of B2B meetings for best match-making.

The Board also approved projects linked to research & development and technology acquisition which included opening of UNIDO assisted International Technology Promotion Offices at TUSDEC, Disease Diagnostic Research Centre for Mango at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Design Centre at Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design, Lahore as well as establishment of Solar Tunnel Dryer for Exportable Dried Chilies at Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas and Badin.

The Board also approved funding for completion of first Expo Centre in Peshawar to provide a platform for hosting international level exhibitions for entrepreneurs of Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Jam Kamal exporters Exports private sector business community textile sector Pakistani exporters Livestock sector Commerce Minister Export Development Fund engineering sector Chemical Sectors EDF Board

Comments

200 characters

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

‘PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery’

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Read more stories