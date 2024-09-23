AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

Published September 23, 2024

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that the public had rejected the politics of chaos and instead prioritized the need for sound economic policies that directly address inflation and improve the living standard of the people.

“The people want a reduction in inflation, solutions to their problems, and economic betterment,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM Office.

The prime minister, stressing the urgency of addressing the public’s economic concerns, called for a shift in political priorities, arguing that instead of focusing on rallies and political gatherings, the immediate need was to improve the economic condition of the masses.

PM says economic policies moving in the right direction

“We will hold rallies in 2028; but right now, it is time to work hard to fulfill the pledges made to the people.”

He linked the success of the country’s economic recovery directly to political stability, warning that political chaos would disrupt efforts to provide relief to the public.

“Economic recovery is tied to political stability; political chaos means affecting the process of providing relief to the people,” he said.

He praised the people for their role in supporting economic growth by promoting political stability and emphasized that national unity was crucial for sustaining this progress.

“National unity for political stability will prove to be the guarantee of Pakistan’s bright economic future and relief from inflation,” he remarked.

To address the country’s ongoing economic and security challenges, the prime minister called for collaboration between political parties, institutions, and provinces. “To tackle economic challenges and terrorism, the nation, political parties, institutions, and provinces must work together,” he urged.

Recalling the past political instability, PM Shehbaz Sharif lamented that a lot of time had been wasted in political chaos therefore wasting more time was not in the interest of the country and the nation.

On the economic front, the prime minister was optimistic about the country’s progress, noting that inflation had returned to single digits and that Pakistan’s overall economic situation was improving.

“Thank God, inflation has returned to single digits, and the economic situation is improving,” he said, highlighting key indicators such as rising exports, the stability of the rupee, increasing remittances, and declining interest rates. Looking forward, the prime minister underscored that the current International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme should be the last one for Pakistan, saying “if it is so, it will be a true success.”

He warned that abusive language, violence, and chaos would not lead to progress, urging every province and institution to play its role in solving the public’s problems.

