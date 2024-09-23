AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Recorder Report Published September 23, 2024 Updated September 23, 2024 08:44am

ISLAMABAD: UK Trade Commissioner for Middle East and Pakistan Oliver Christian has landed in Islamabad on his first visit to Pakistan, kicking off a three-day effort to strengthen the UK’s economic and trade links with Pakistan.

During his visit, Christian will announce significant new partnerships, including a strategic Transnational Education agreement between Beaconhouse International College and the University of Essex; and collaboration between Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust at the Novacare Hospital in Islamabad. These initiatives are set to deepen the UK’s investment in Pakistan’s education and healthcare sectors.

The University of Essex partnership aims to provide Pakistani students with access to world-class education, while the Novacare project will set a new standard in healthcare facilities and services in the region.

UK assures continuous support for strong, stable Pakistan

British Deputy High Commissioner Sarah Mooney said, “As Pakistan’s third-largest trade partner, the UK is committed to driving economic development and addressing challenges that hold back growth. This visit reinforces our commitment to working together to unlock opportunities to benefit both countries.”

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, Oliver Christian said, “British firms are not just operating in Pakistan, they are market leaders in their respective fields, trusted by millions of consumers as household names and making a significant contribution to the economy. We are dedicated to strengthening our economic relationship with Pakistan, not just through investments and partnerships but by working together to demonstrate the opportunity here for UK businesses.”

