Pakistan Print 2024-09-23

Deceased Pakistani student’s body: Pak embassy facilitating repatriation: FO

APP Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Sunday said that the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing was facilitating the process of the repatriation of the dead body of a Pakistani student who passed away in China and was in contact with the university and her family members.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, responding to the social media reports on the delay in repatriation of the mortal remains of a Pakistani student, said in a statement, “The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing is facilitating the process. It is working towards completion of the legal procedures and to facilitate repatriation with the next available Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight.”

She said that legal procedures and regulations needed to be fulfilled in the repatriation of dead bodies from China.

Furthermore, she said that the transportation through commercial flights involved special arrangements including embalming of the body and transportation of the remains in a specialized vehicle with cold storage. The dead body can be sent after the completion of these arrangements.

She said that at the embassy’s intervention, the insurance company had agreed to pay compensation to the family and the university had also offered to bear the cost of transportation of the dead body.

China Pakistan Foreign Office Beijing Mumtaz Zahra Baloch Embassy of Pakistan Deceased Pakistani student

