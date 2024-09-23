AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Sep 23, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-23

Russian rouble weakens against dollar

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against all major currencies on Friday after regaining some ground against the Chinese yuan in the previous day’s session.

By 0800 GMT, the rouble was down 0.4% at 13.03 against the yuan, according to Moscow Stock Exchange data. It had dipped on Thursday to its lowest level since October 2023 on Thursday before rebounding.

The rouble was down 0.5% at 92.65 to the dollar, LSEG data showed.

Trading in major currencies in Russia has shifted to the over-the-counter (OTC) market, obscuring price data, since Western sanctions on the Moscow Exchange and its clearing agent, the National Clearing Centre, were introduced on June 12.

One-day rouble-dollar futures, which trade on the Moscow Exchange and are a guide for OTC market rates, were up 0.2% at 92.26. The central bank’s official exchange rate, which it calculates using OTC data, was set at 92.70 to the dollar. The rouble was down 0.6% at 103.49 against the euro , LSEG data showed.

