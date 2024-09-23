AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-23

NA body chief vows to end Balochistan’s backwardness

APP Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Pullain Baloch Sunday reiterated the government’s resolve to uplift women and propel development in Balochistan, narrowing the developmental divide with other provinces.

In an exclusive talk with PTV news channel, Chairman has made a commitment to tackle Balochistan’s longstanding development challenges and promote women’s empowerment in the region, adding, it will not be neglected under any circumstances.

He expressed deep regret over the historical neglect of Balochistan, emphasizing the urgent need to prioritize development programs and improve the province’s condition.

Chairman has also emphasized the importance of empowering women in Balochistan to utilize their capabilities for the development of the province and the country.

Baloch has reaffirmed the importance of gender equality in Balochistan, emphasizing that women in the province are not lagging and are equally capable as their male counterparts.

He highlighted the significant progress made in women’s education, underscoring that women are actively pursuing educational opportunities and excelling in various fields.

Responding to a query about standing committee scheduled meetings and progress, Chairman Pullain Baloch has announced plans to hold meetings in all four provinces to prioritize and resolve issues faced by employees in the information and broadcasting sector.

Pullain Baloch has committed to enhance transparency and accountability within the information and broadcasting sector, adding, this move aims to promote good governance and empower organizations such as APP, Radio Pakistan and PTV with cutting-edge technologies to enhance their services.

Balochistan Development of Balochistan NA panel Pullain Baloch

Comments

200 characters

NA body chief vows to end Balochistan’s backwardness

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

‘PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery’

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Read more stories