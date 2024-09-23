NA body chief vows to end Balochistan’s backwardness

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Pullain Baloch Sunday reiterated the government’s resolve to uplift women and propel development in Balochistan, narrowing the developmental divide with other provinces.

In an exclusive talk with PTV news channel, Chairman has made a commitment to tackle Balochistan’s longstanding development challenges and promote women’s empowerment in the region, adding, it will not be neglected under any circumstances.

He expressed deep regret over the historical neglect of Balochistan, emphasizing the urgent need to prioritize development programs and improve the province’s condition.

Chairman has also emphasized the importance of empowering women in Balochistan to utilize their capabilities for the development of the province and the country.

Baloch has reaffirmed the importance of gender equality in Balochistan, emphasizing that women in the province are not lagging and are equally capable as their male counterparts.

He highlighted the significant progress made in women’s education, underscoring that women are actively pursuing educational opportunities and excelling in various fields.

Responding to a query about standing committee scheduled meetings and progress, Chairman Pullain Baloch has announced plans to hold meetings in all four provinces to prioritize and resolve issues faced by employees in the information and broadcasting sector.

Pullain Baloch has committed to enhance transparency and accountability within the information and broadcasting sector, adding, this move aims to promote good governance and empower organizations such as APP, Radio Pakistan and PTV with cutting-edge technologies to enhance their services.