‘Railways introduces affordable AC travel, cuts fares’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways’ CEO Aamir Ali Baloch Sunday announced exciting plans to enhance the travel experience for passengers where the government is taking significant steps to make Pakistan Railways a more attractive option for travellers by decreasing fares and introducing state-of-the-art air-conditioned trains for affordability to commuters.

Talking to PTV news channel, the CEO has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform Pakistan Railways into a world-class transportation system, reviving Pakistan’s rail network.

He said Pakistan Railways has announced a 10% reduction in fares for all passenger trains, including air-conditioned and economy classes. The fare cut will be effective from 23 September and applies to both express and mail trains, he mentioned.