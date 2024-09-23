AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-23

Lahore police launch crackdown against POs, CAs, and TOs

Published 23 Sep, 2024

LAHORE: The Lahore Police have intensified efforts to apprehend wanted criminals and absconders, resulting in the arrest of 17,809 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 21,865 Court Absconders (CAs) and 7,655 Target Offenders (TOs) this year.

This was stated by Lahore Police in a statement issued Sunday. While giving details about the arrests of POs, he added that 3,659 in Cantt, 1,524 in Civil Lines, 4,296 in City, 2,409 in Iqbal Town, 2,972 in Saddar and 2,949 in Model Town Division were nabbed.

Similarly, 3,351 Court Absconders were apprehended in Cantt, 2,966 in Civil Lines, 5,462 in City, 3,340 in Iqbal Town, 3,158 in Saddar and 3,588 in Model Town Division. For Target Offenders, 1,181 were arrested in Cantt, 535 in Civil Lines, 2,555 in City, 1,229 in Iqbal Town, 1,265 in Saddar and 890 in Model Town Division, he reported.

Meanwhile, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that intelligence-based operations are continued to arrest the criminals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

