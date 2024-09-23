Zardari condemns Swat blast

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the blast near a police van in Swat. In a statement on Sunday, the president paid tribute to the martyred police officer and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

He said that terrorist elements are enemies not only of the country and the nation but also of humanity.

He expressed the resolve to continue efforts for complete elimination of terrorism from the country. The president also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the explosion.

