AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-23

Ceremony held at Iranian Consulate to commemorate the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal

Press Release Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: A ceremony was held at the Iranian Consulate in Karachi to commemorate the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, hosted by Iranian Consul General Hassan Nourian. Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, Syed Zulfikar Shah, and others, participated in the event.

Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon while addressing the event as a special guest said that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which marks the birthday of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), is very important to us. It is a great honor to take part in this occasion.

He said that the teachings of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), centered on compassion, justice, and unity, serve as a beacon for us. He stated that Pakistan-Iran relations are deep and enduring, founded on a shared heritage, mutual respect, and cooperation. Culturally, both Iran and Pakistan are rich sources of common traditions, literature, and art.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that we are facing global challenges in the fields of food security and sustainable development. Pak-Iran cooperation is not only crucial for promoting regional stability but also for advancing agricultural expertise, resource exchange, and modern knowledge. The challenges of malnutrition can be addressed through collective action.

He said that through dialogue and cooperation, we can enhance economic partnerships, promote cultural exchange, and foster mutual collaboration. Today,

we must renew our commitment to strengthening Pak-Iran relations.

