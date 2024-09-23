‘Two secrets to China’s rise’

This is apropos three letters to the Editor with the above headline by this writer carried by the newspaper on Friday, Saturday and yesterday. Pakistan can draw valuable lessons from China’s transformation into a highly efficient, innovation-driven economy.

Firstly, shifting focus from an export-led growth model to a more balanced, high-value economy is crucial. This requires upgrading industries to compete globally by adopting best practices in management, quality assurance, and innovation.

Government-led initiatives, similar to China’s “Made in China 2025,” can play a pivotal role in guiding this transformation, supported by increased funding for research and development and incentives for private sector growth.

Embracing technological advancements, particularly in digital transformation and automation, is essential to enhancing efficiency and global competitiveness. Investing in education, especially in STEM fields, will help create a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation. Additionally, addressing urbanization challenges and meeting rising domestic demand for quality goods can fuel further innovation.

Finally, adopting sustainable practices and complying with environmental regulations can give Pakistan a competitive edge in both domestic and international markets. These lessons can help Pakistan build a more resilient, prosperous, and innovation-led economy.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024