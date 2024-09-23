AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Opinion

‘Two secrets to China’s rise’

Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

This is apropos three letters to the Editor with the above headline by this writer carried by the newspaper on Friday, Saturday and yesterday. Pakistan can draw valuable lessons from China’s transformation into a highly efficient, innovation-driven economy.

Firstly, shifting focus from an export-led growth model to a more balanced, high-value economy is crucial. This requires upgrading industries to compete globally by adopting best practices in management, quality assurance, and innovation.

Government-led initiatives, similar to China’s “Made in China 2025,” can play a pivotal role in guiding this transformation, supported by increased funding for research and development and incentives for private sector growth.

Embracing technological advancements, particularly in digital transformation and automation, is essential to enhancing efficiency and global competitiveness. Investing in education, especially in STEM fields, will help create a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation. Additionally, addressing urbanization challenges and meeting rising domestic demand for quality goods can fuel further innovation.

Finally, adopting sustainable practices and complying with environmental regulations can give Pakistan a competitive edge in both domestic and international markets. These lessons can help Pakistan build a more resilient, prosperous, and innovation-led economy.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

