AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
World Print 2024-09-23

UK’s Starmer rules out austerity as Labour conference opens

AFP Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

LIVERPOOL: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer promised to protect public services and ruled out austerity measures as his Labour party’s annual conference kicked off on Sunday, its first in 15 years as a governing party.

The four-day gathering in Liverpool, northwest England, comes three months after Labour secured a runaway general election victory over the Conservatives.

Under pressure on several fronts, the party will have to strike a balance between celebrating Labour’s long-awaited victory, defending its record, and not letting up on reminders of “difficult decisions” to come.

After months of gloom about Britain’s economy, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner struck a more optimistic note in a key speech on Sunday, standing in front of a red background emblazoned with the slogan “change begins”.

Peppered with light-hearted quips and applause, the speech recounted the government’s first three months in power, with Rayner — also in charge of housing and communities — promising to “fix the foundations and put Britain back on the path to growth”.

Ahead of the conference, Starmer told the Observer newspaper that his government had in 11 weeks done “far more than the last government did probably in the last 11 years”.

He cited ambitious homebuilding targets, the setting up of a publicly-owned green energy investment body and the recruitment of police officers and teachers.

However, an Opinium poll for the Observer ahead of the conference showed that Starmer’s approval rating had suffered a huge drop since July, with only 24 percent approving of the job he was doing.

Despite laying the groundwork for likely funding cuts and tax rises in the budget due at the end of October, Starmer told the Sunday Mirror he would not go “down the road of austerity”.

He repeated his warning that he will do the “tough things first”, but also told the Observer he would “make sure that our public services are functioning properly”, and vowed to shield working people from tax rises.

