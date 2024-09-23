AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

PESHAWAR: Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that the energy sector is of great importance and with the investment of private sector and utilization of the energy resources could further stabilize the economy.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transmission and Grid Company (KPT&GC), which was established for the first time in the history of the province to run the electricity transmission system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a better way, will soon make a new history by transmitting the cheap electricity generated by the completed executed projects of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) through its system.

He expressed these views while addressing meeting with a delegation of industrial company AHI Corporation led by Hasan Zahiddin. Special Secretary E&P Department Irfan Ullah Wazir, Additional Secretary Admin Shah Fahad, Additional Secretary Power Abdul Haseeb, Chief Executive KPT&GC Muhammad Ayub, Advisor Power Tala Muhammad, Senior Planning Officer Eng. Luqman Hakeem and Director PEDO Engr. Abid Khan attended the meeting.

500 new industrial units set up in KP: EZDMC

Meanwhile, Advisor Power Tala Muhammad briefed that KP Transmission and Grid Company will start 3 mega projects to improve the electricity transmission system in the province and in this regard, 40-km long transmission line will be laid from Kalam to Madiyan this year, which will cost 8 billion rupees and will be completed in a period of 18 months.

Similarly, Tala informed that in the second phase, 80-kilometer long transmission line will be laid from Madiyan to Chakdra, which is estimated to cost 16 to 18 billion rupees, the project will be completed in 48 months. He added that in the third phase, including the current 171 MW completed projects and another 100 MW ongoing projects, a modern system of transmission of 3500 megawatts of cheap electricity will be launched through a single loop.

Lastly, Secretary Power Nisar Ahmad Khan appreciated the interest of investment of private capital in the projects of KP Transmission and Grid Company and called it a positive step towards the development and prosperity of this province.

