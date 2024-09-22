Trump rules out running again in 2028 if defeated in next US vote

WASHINGTON: Republican Donald Trump has ruled out running again in the United States’ 2028 presidential election if he loses in the upcoming November poll, according to an interview aired on Sunday.

Responding to a question on whether he would run again if he lost, the 78-year-old former president told US news program “Full Measure”: “No, I don’t. I think that that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all.”

The billionaire did, however, say he hoped to be “successful” at the ballot box on voting day on November 5.

Trump is currently neck-and-neck with Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, including in the key battleground states that often decide close US elections.

The Democratic Party has seen a resurgence in support after the withdrawal of President Joe Biden as its candidate in July, following a disastrous debate against Trump.

Trump lost to Biden in 2020 but refused to accept he was defeated, riling supporters by saying the election was “stolen” and fueling conspiracy theories.

On January 6, 2021, fervent Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt, spurred by his allegations, to stop the certification of the election result.

The Republican has notably refused several times in recent months to commit to unconditionally recognizing the result of the upcoming election.