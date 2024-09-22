AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump rules out running again in 2028 if defeated in next US vote

AFP Published 22 Sep, 2024 10:27pm

WASHINGTON: Republican Donald Trump has ruled out running again in the United States’ 2028 presidential election if he loses in the upcoming November poll, according to an interview aired on Sunday.

Responding to a question on whether he would run again if he lost, the 78-year-old former president told US news program “Full Measure”: “No, I don’t. I think that that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all.”

The billionaire did, however, say he hoped to be “successful” at the ballot box on voting day on November 5.

Vladimir Putin was joking about support for Harris in US election, says foreign minister

Trump is currently neck-and-neck with Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris, including in the key battleground states that often decide close US elections.

The Democratic Party has seen a resurgence in support after the withdrawal of President Joe Biden as its candidate in July, following a disastrous debate against Trump.

Trump lost to Biden in 2020 but refused to accept he was defeated, riling supporters by saying the election was “stolen” and fueling conspiracy theories.

On January 6, 2021, fervent Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in an attempt, spurred by his allegations, to stop the certification of the election result.

The Republican has notably refused several times in recent months to commit to unconditionally recognizing the result of the upcoming election.

Donald Trump 2024 US elections

Comments

200 characters

Trump rules out running again in 2028 if defeated in next US vote

Hezbollah says targeted Israeli base, military industry near Haifa

OGDCL, Chinese CCDC sign MoU for shale, tight gas exploration

At least 51 dead in Iran coal mine blast

Israel’s strike on Beirut killed 37, Lebanon says

PTI to hold public rally in Mianwali on Sept 29: Gandapur

Military escalation not in Israel’s ‘best interest’: White House

Gulf bourses mixed on regional tensions; Saudi extends gains

Sri Lanka picks Marxist-leaning Dissanayake as president to fix economy

Classes resume at Bangladesh university at heart of protests

Quad group expands maritime security cooperation at Biden’s farewell summit

Read more stories