Russia’s air defence units destroyed 15 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting the Russian territory, Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday.

Six drones were destroyed over the Sea of Azov, four over the Rostov region in Russia’s south and the rest over the Kursk, Astrakhan, Belgorod and Voronezh regions, the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.