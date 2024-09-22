AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-22

Chicago corn, soybeans dip

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

CHICAGO: Chicago corn futures ticked down and soybean futures hovered near unchanged on Friday with seasonal harvest pressure on the rise. Meanwhile, wheat futures notched up on dryness in some wheat-producing regions of the world, analysts said.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) settled down 4 cents at $4.01-3/4 a bushel. For the week, it fell 1.81%. Soybeans ended down $1-1/4 at $10.12 per bushel, with a weekly rise of 0.57%.

Most-active wheat contracts rose 3 cents to end at $5.68-1/2 per bushel, with a weekly drop of 4.91%. Wheat rose with worries about dryness in the Black Sea, the US Southern Plains and Argentina, said Arlan Suderman, chief Commodities Economist for the StoneX group. Suderman said he was “expecting to see more tightness in major exporting supplies, particularly as we get into the last half of the marketing year.”

Soybean prices drew some support from weekly US export sales that came in above trade expectations on Thursday, according to traders, but they were also pressured by the beginning of the harvest with expectations of large supplies.

The USDA also confirmed private sales of 121,000 metric tons of US soybeans to China for delivery in the 2024/25 marketing year. “They really don’t have a South American weather story to counter that,” said Suderman, noting that dry weather on the continent was not expected to harm the Brazilian harvest, as weather models show rains starting in October.

Although farmers would prefer the rains to come sooner, October would not be too late, Suderman added. In the United States, “corn yields are just very impressive,” Suderman said. With farmers undersold and a big harvest expected, lots of bushels are being pushed onto the market, Suderman added.

Corn Soybeans Chicago corn

Comments

200 characters

Chicago corn, soybeans dip

Irish firm offers electricity storage solution

CCoSOEs endorses new PRAL board composition

Services acquired from non-residents: FBR issued notices for not allowing input tax adjustments

Silk Route Expo: Oil, gas firms hold B2B meetings with Chinese cos

Experts’ panel to weigh up EVs financing mechanism

‘Ordinance’ challenged in LHC

Lawyer bodies concerned over ‘Amendment Ordinance’

PTI manages to hold ‘power show’ despite ‘raids and arrests’

Reserved seats: PTI approaches SC against letters of NA, PA speakers

En route to UNGA, PM makes stopover in London

Read more stories