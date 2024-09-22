AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-22

Oil ends week higher as investors take stock of Fed rate cuts

Reuters Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

HOUSTON: Oil prices settled lower on Friday but recorded a second straight week of gains, garnering support from a US interest rate cut and a dip in US supply.

Brent futures settled down 39 cents, or 0.52%, at $74.49 a barrel. US WTI crude futures settled down 3 cents, or 0.4%, to $71.92. Signs of a slowing economy in major commodity consumer China gave prices a ceiling. But for the week, both benchmarks settled up more than 4%. Prices have recovered after Brent fell below $69 for the first time in nearly three years on Sept. 10.

“The market concluded that a sub-$70 level combined with hedge funds holding a record weak belief in higher prices of crude and fuel products would require a recession to be justified, a risk this week’s bumper US rate cut helped reduce,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said.

Prices rose more than 1% on Thursday, a day after the US central bank’s decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point. Interest rate cuts typically boost economic activity and energy demand, but some analysts are worried about weakness in the US labour market. “US interest rate cuts have supported risk sentiment, weakened the dollar and supported crude this week,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS.

“However, it takes time until rate cuts support economic activity and oil demand growth,” he added. The Fed projected a further 50 basis points of rate cuts by the end of this year, a full percentage point of cuts next year and a further half-percentage-point reduction in 2026.

“The Fed’s decision to cut interest rates and some hangover from Hurricane Francine are the only two things that are propping up the market up right now,” said Tim Snyder, chief economist at Matador Economics. “The thought of another 50 to 75 basis points has markets hopeful for some degree of economic stability,” he added.

About 6% of crude production and 10% of natural gas output in the US Gulf of Mexico were offline in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said on Thursday in its final update on the storm.

Additional support for oil prices came from a decline in US crude inventories to a one-year low last week. Rising tensions in the Middle East, raising the risk of supply disruption, further boosted the oil market. Israel announced on Friday it killed a top Hezbollah commander and other senior figures in the Lebanese movement in an airstrike on Beirut as fears of a wider war rise. Still, US President Joe Biden said reaching a Gaza ceasefire deal remains realistic, telling reporters: “We have to keep at it.”

In China, refinery output slowed for a fifth straight month in August and industrial output growth hit a five-month low. China also issued its third and likely final batch of fuel export quotas for the year, keeping volume in line with 2023 levels. “This move indicates that refinery margins are too weak to justify increased activity,” StoneX Analyst Alex Hodes said in a note on Friday. Meanwhile, oil refiners in Asia, Europe and the US face a drop in profitability to multi-year lows.

Oil prices Oil US crude Fed

Comments

200 characters

Oil ends week higher as investors take stock of Fed rate cuts

Irish firm offers electricity storage solution

CCoSOEs endorses new PRAL board composition

Services acquired from non-residents: FBR issued notices for not allowing input tax adjustments

Silk Route Expo: Oil, gas firms hold B2B meetings with Chinese cos

Experts’ panel to weigh up EVs financing mechanism

‘Ordinance’ challenged in LHC

Lawyer bodies concerned over ‘Amendment Ordinance’

PTI manages to hold ‘power show’ despite ‘raids and arrests’

Reserved seats: PTI approaches SC against letters of NA, PA speakers

En route to UNGA, PM makes stopover in London

Read more stories