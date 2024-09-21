AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Versace’s Milan show aims for ‘optimism and joy’ with colourful prints

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2024 07:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MILAN: Presenting a playful and colourful collection of mismatched prints, Italian designer Donatella Versace said she had set out to bring “optimism and joy” to the catwalk with her show at Milan Fashion Week.

Friday evening’s Versace show, held at the medieval Castello Sforzesco, kicked off with models wearing clashing prints: zigzag tops and floral skirts, an aesthetic that dominated the spring/summer 2025 line for both womenswear and menswear.

The mixed prints featured on silky dresses and skirts, shirts and knitwear which came in brown, blue, lilac and yellow, with hints of the Versace Medusa head print on some designs.

Outfits nodded to 1990s’ styles, with shirts sticking out from under short unbuttoned cardigans, and there was also a selection of tailored suits and trousers in lemon.

“When there is so much darkness in the world - with this collection, I wanted to bring colour, light, optimism and joy - we have never needed it more,” Versace, the design head at the Italian fashion house, said in a statement.

Some pieces were cut in shimmering gold - a corset, skirt and strapless dress.

Models also wore colourful tights as well as slinky heels or platforms in bold hues, while menswear models wore suits with trainers or socks and sandals.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday.

Milan Fashion Week Versace

Comments

200 characters

Versace’s Milan show aims for ‘optimism and joy’ with colourful prints

Cabinet Committee approves PRAL’s board reconstitution

At least 13 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza City school sheltering displaced, Wafa says

Pakistan’s inflation likely to slow down further in September, fueling further rate cut speculation

Top Hezbollah commander among 14 killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

Harris campaign reports spending nearly three times as much as Trump in August

20 brands receive notices from CCP over misleading ‘End of Season Sales’ discounts

Good news on revised IPP deals in a few weeks: power minister Awais

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Read more stories