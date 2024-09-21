AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
World

Vladimir Putin was joking about support for Harris in US election, says foreign minister

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2024 03:36pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin was joking when he said Moscow was supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in November’s US presidential election, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Sky News Arabia.

Putin said earlier this month that Russia wanted Harris to win the contest in a teasing comment that cited her “infectious” laugh as a reason to prefer her over Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.

The Russian leader’s remark prompted the White House to say Putin should stop commenting on the Nov. 5 election.

“It was a joke,” Lavrov said, when asked how much the change in US president would affect Russia’s foreign policy.

Putin to boost troop numbers to 1.5 million active soldiers

“President Putin has a good sense of humour. He often jokes during his statements and interviews. “I see no long-term differences in our attitude to the current or previous elections in the United States, because it is ruled by the notorious ‘deep state’,” Lavrov said, without giving evidence for that assertion.

Lavrov’s comments were published on the foreign ministry website on Friday.

United States Kamala Harris Russian President Vladimir Putin Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov 2024 US Presidential election

