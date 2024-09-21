AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-21

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

Terence J Sigamony Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa nominated Justice Aminuddin Khan, who is at No 4 in seniority list of the Supreme Court judges, as the third member of the Committee constituted under the SC Practice and Procedure Act, 2023.

The federal government, on Friday, enacted the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Amendment Ordinance, 2024, introducing a few changes in the Act 2023.

The changes have been made to the three-member judges’ committee of the apex court which decides on the formation of the SC benches and cases related to human rights. Earlier, the committee comprised the chief justice and two senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, but the ordinance now allows the chief justice to nominate one member of the committee, from time to time.

SC Practice and Procedure Act declared legal

A notification was also issued by the top court’s Registrar’s Office in this regard which stated that the senior puisne judge — Justice Mansoor Ali Shah — was also among members of the three-member committee. The sources said that the meeting of the judges’ committee is expected on Monday (September 23).

A notable change introduced by the ordinance is the requirement to document why a case under Section 184(3) of the Constitution is deemed a matter of public importance before it is heard by the court. A formal order must clarify whether the case involves public interest or human rights issues.

Additionally, the ordinance grants the right of appeal for any orders passed by the Supreme Court under Section 184 (3). To further enhance transparency, the ordinance mandates that a complete transcript of court proceedings, including judges’ remarks and observations, be prepared and made accessible to the public.

The law gave the power of taking suo motu notice to a three-member committee comprising senior judges including the chief justice. It further aimed to have transparent proceedings in the apex court and includes the right to appeal.

Regarding the constitution of benches, the law stated that every cause, matter or appeal before the apex court would be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by a committee comprising the CJP and the two senior-most judges. It added that the decisions of the committee would be taken by a majority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Supreme Court SC SC judges Justice Aminuddin Khan CJP Qazi Faez Isa SC Practice and Procedure Act

Comments

200 characters

Justice Aminuddin nominated as committee member

ECC grants conditional approval to sugar export to Tajikistan

PM forms panel to shape policy guidelines on reform process

Aug FCA: KE seeks Re0.51 positive adjustment

Bidding for PIACL to be held on Oct 1

Chinese investment company to set up textile parks

PM approves FBR’s home-grown makeover

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.52pc

All 80 ex-PTI MNAs declared part of SIC

Lahore rally: PTI granted conditional permission

Read more stories