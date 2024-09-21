AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sports Print 2024-09-21

PCB issues revised schedule of Pak-England Test series

Muhammad Saleem Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday announced the revised schedule of the three ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and England from October 7-28.

The second Test, which was originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from October 15-19, will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The remaining two Tests will be played as originally planned, i.e. October 7-11 in Multan and October 24-28 in Rawalpindi.

The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be played at the Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, a PCB spokesman, said.

The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Multan on 2nd October, while the Pakistan men’s cricket team will also assemble in Multan on 2nd October.

Usman Wahla, PCB Director – International said, “PCB is thrilled to welcome the England men’s cricket team back to Pakistan. Despite minor adjustments, we are committed to supporting fans and ensuring a memorable tour. We look forward to a fiercely competitive Test series and showcasing Pakistan’s renowned hospitality.”

Revised schedule:

7-11 October – First Test, Multan;

15-19 October – Second Test, Multan;

24-28 October – Third Test, Rawalpindi.

Moreover, the PCB has issued NOCs to the cricketers namely Fakhar Zaman – CPL (28 Aug-5 Sep), Azam Khan – CPL (29 Aug-6 Oct), Imad Wasim – CPL (27 Aug-6 Oct), Mohammad Amir – CPL (29 Aug-6 Oct), Anwar Ali - Minor Cricket League (20 Sep-6 Oct), Usman Khan Shinwari - Minor Cricket League (20 Sep-6 Oct), Sharjeel Khan - Zim Afro T10 (21 Sep-29 Sep), Yasir shah - Zim Afro T10 (20 Sep-29 Sep), Mohammad Irfan - Zim Afro T10 (20 Sep-29 Sep), Usama Mir - BBL (3 Jan-27 Jan).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Icc PCB Test series Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistan vs England ICC World Test Championship Pak England test series

