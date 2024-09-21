PCB issues revised schedule of Pak-England Test series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday announced the revised schedule of the three ICC World Test Championship fixtures between Pakistan and England from October 7-28.

The second Test, which was originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from October 15-19, will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The remaining two Tests will be played as originally planned, i.e. October 7-11 in Multan and October 24-28 in Rawalpindi.

The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be played at the Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, a PCB spokesman, said.

The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Multan on 2nd October, while the Pakistan men’s cricket team will also assemble in Multan on 2nd October.

Usman Wahla, PCB Director – International said, “PCB is thrilled to welcome the England men’s cricket team back to Pakistan. Despite minor adjustments, we are committed to supporting fans and ensuring a memorable tour. We look forward to a fiercely competitive Test series and showcasing Pakistan’s renowned hospitality.”

Revised schedule:

7-11 October – First Test, Multan;

15-19 October – Second Test, Multan;

24-28 October – Third Test, Rawalpindi.

Moreover, the PCB has issued NOCs to the cricketers namely Fakhar Zaman – CPL (28 Aug-5 Sep), Azam Khan – CPL (29 Aug-6 Oct), Imad Wasim – CPL (27 Aug-6 Oct), Mohammad Amir – CPL (29 Aug-6 Oct), Anwar Ali - Minor Cricket League (20 Sep-6 Oct), Usman Khan Shinwari - Minor Cricket League (20 Sep-6 Oct), Sharjeel Khan - Zim Afro T10 (21 Sep-29 Sep), Yasir shah - Zim Afro T10 (20 Sep-29 Sep), Mohammad Irfan - Zim Afro T10 (20 Sep-29 Sep), Usama Mir - BBL (3 Jan-27 Jan).

