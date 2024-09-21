Families of 22,150 prisoners abroad: FO to set up facilitation desks

ISLAMABAD: A Senate panel on Friday recommended setting up of special facilitation desks in Foreign Office to assist families of the approximately 22,000 Pakistani prisoners in different countries abroad.

The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Irfanul Haque Siddiqui, was given a detailed briefing on Pakistani prisoners in various countries abroad by senior officials of the Foreign Office including Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

The committee, after getting a comprehensive briefing, proposed creation of special facilitation desks in Foreign Office to assist families of the approximately 22,000 Pakistanis imprisoned in different countries abroad.

The chairman committee, in his remarks, emphasised the need for a systematic approach to keep families informed about the well-being of their incarcerated relatives, urging the Foreign Ministry to expedite this initiative and to launch public awareness campaigns regarding this initiative.

The committee was informed that there are 22,150 Pakistani nationals incarcerated internationally for various offenses, including illegal entry, murder, kidnapping, and drug trafficking.

In response to the members’ queries about government efforts for their release, the panel was informed that an electronic system in the EU enables real-time data exchange regarding Pakistani prisoners, ensuring that ambassadors are informed and can act swiftly.

The committee also discussed additional support services provided by the ministry, such as translation services, medical and hygiene assistance and emergency travel documents.

Senator Siddiqui acknowledged these initiatives and emphasised the necessity of accessible facilitation desks for families with a view of maximum facilitation of the families.

Furthermore, the committee deliberated on the performance of the Foreign Services Academy and related institutions, with a decision to evaluate potential mergers based on overlapping functions.

The committee was informed about the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, which Pakistan will host, aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and bilateral relations.

It was apprised that participation from all the member Heads of Government are expected in the summit, to be held next month.

The agenda for the next meeting was discussed including deliberations on the reinforcement of Indus Waters Treaty and security issues, particularly in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The committee decided to get briefings from the Ministry of Water Resources and other relevant authorities. This issue was raised by Senator Sherry Rehman who elaborated the water issue at length.

Following the recent incident involving the Afghan Counsel General in Peshawar, it was briefed that after the incident the provincial governments have been reminded to get the permission of the Foreign Office prior to meet any foreign dignitaries, describing the agenda of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Abdul Qadir, and Attaur Rehman, along with senior officials from the ministry including Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

The Committee Chairman welcomed the new foreign secretary and acknowledged her diplomatic career that spreads over three decades.

The committee also congratulated her as the second female Foreign Secretary recognising it as a unique honour for the country.

