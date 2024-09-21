Emulate Holy Prophet’s guidance to address challenges: Maqbool

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Friday, advised the Muslim Ummah to follow the guidelines set by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in true letter and spirit to overcome the challenges of the modern era.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Seerat Festival organised by National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority, here on Friday at the National Skills University, he said that all the current challenges being faced by the world can be solved in light of the character and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The minister stressed the need for spreading and promoting the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in every sphere of life on a daily basis in a bid to educate the masses about the subject of Seerat un Nabi (PBUH).

He said that Allah sent the first verses of Quran regarding Iqra (reading) which showed the importance of knowledge and education in Islam. He said that love of the Prophet (PBUH) is a promise to follow his teachings. He said that there is no need for us to look the other way in the presence of the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The minister said that the finality of the Prophet-hood is a principle that cannot be questioned and no Muslim can ever compromise on this subject, urging the Muslim Ummah to must prepare for the future in a bid to accept and tackle the challenges of the modern era.

Chairman of National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem said in his opening address that the aim of the conference is to achieve world peace in the light of the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

If the world wants peace, it must come to the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he mentioned and added instead of wandering here and there for world peace, come study and adopt the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said that important topics such as the clash of civilizations have also been kept in this festival. For the solution of social problems, guidance should be taken from the life of Holy Prophet PBUH.

“What is happening in Gaza today is because of injustice. Countries like Israel come into existence in a brutal way then threaten the world peace”. He said that with the support of the Ministry of Education, it was possible to organise the first ever Seerat un Nabi conference in which National Book Foundation, PEIRA, Islamic Department of Allama Iqbal Open University, FDE, Islam Research Council, Federal Board, National Skills University and the role of other partners is commendable.

A large number of federal ministers, scholars and participants from different walks of life participated in the ceremony. It is worth mentioning here that this international festival, aimed at promoting Seerat un Nabi and its teachings, being hosted by the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin Authority at Skills University, Islamabad from September 20th to 22nd, 2024.

A wide array of programmes are being conducted during the three-day event, including the highly awaited “International Seerat Conference” and a “Seerat Ketab Mela” (Book Fair), which is showcasing a vast collection of Islamic literature, with a special focus on Seerat un Nabi and related themes.

During the Conference, the speakers highlighted the importance of such initiatives to further spread the message of peace, tolerance, and the true essence of Islam.

The festival is being participated by the scholars, researchers, and academicians from around the world, discussing and reflecting on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

They noted that the event is an opportunity for the youth to engage with the rich legacy of Islamic thought and to cultivate an understanding of the Prophet’s (PBUH) message of mercy and compassion.

The festival is open to the public, with attendees encouraged to participate in the diverse array of programmes planned. With Seerat book fairs, exhibitions, panel discussions, and academic sessions, the festival promises to be an enriching experience for all.

