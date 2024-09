ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed Friday said that a simplified procedure for the payment of stipends to deserving women will be developed in mutual consultation with BISP.

This will ensure that the beneficiaries receive their payments in a transparent and respectful manner, he added.

He shared these views in a meeting with BISP Chairperson Rubina Khalid and BISP Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad, said a press release.

