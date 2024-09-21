ZU organises ‘IEEE R10 Young Professionals UpSkill 2024’

KARACHI: Ziauddin University’s IEEE Student Branch organized a One-Day event titled “IEEE R10 Young Professionals UpSkill 2024”, in collaboration with IEEE Young Professionals Karachi Section, supported by IEEE Region-10 Young Professionals, at Ziauddin University’s Education City Campus, Link Road site, Karachi.

The primary aim of the event was to equip young professionals with the skills needed to face the challenges of Industry 4.0 and Industry 5.0. On this occasion, renowned experts from academia highlighted the optimization of manufacturing through cloud-based data exchange and AI-driven solutions (Industry 4.0), while emphasizing human-centric collaboration between people and machines (Industry 5.0).

Furthermore, the experts emphasized the growing relevance of biomedical engineering in the context of Industry 4.0 and 5.0, discussing how AI-driven innovations are enhancing medical technologies.

The experts collectively agreed that interdisciplinary collaboration between engineers, medical professionals, and AI specialists is essential for driving forward groundbreaking developments in the biomedical field.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024