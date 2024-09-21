AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,605 Increased By 33.2 (0.39%)
BR30 26,904 Decreased By -371.6 (-1.36%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Indian shares hit record high

Reuters Published 21 Sep, 2024 06:43am

BENGALURU: Indian shares surged to record highs and registered weekly gains on Friday, as an outsized interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve earlier in the week whetted investor risk appetite across global markets. The NSE Nifty 50 added 1.48% to 25,790.95 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.63% to 84,544.31, logging record closing highs.

The Sensex also rose above 84,000 for the first time on Friday. For the week, the Nifty and Sensex gained 1.7% and 2%, respectively, posting a fifth week of gains in six. The 50-basis-points Fed rate cut on Wednesday and data showing smaller-than-expected weekly jobless claims on Thursday sparked hopes of the US economy achieving a soft landing - a scenario where inflation cools without triggering a recession.

The Fed rate cut has improved global sentiment and could trigger a rally in markets because emerging markets like India will become more attractive due to the possibility of higher returns and foreign inflows will also rise, said Divam Sharma, founder and fund manger at Green Portfolio PMS.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors logged gains. The metals index jumped 1.7%, with 12 of its 15 constituents rising. Demand prospects for metals improved on the back of the Fed rate cut and expectations of stimulus from top consumer China.

