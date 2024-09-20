AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
PCB announces revised schedule for England Test series

BR Web Desk Published September 20, 2024

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced the revised schedule for the three-match Test series between Pakistan and England from October 7 to 28.

The second Test, which was originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from October 15 to 19, has now moved to the Multan Cricket Stadium, where the first Test will take place from October 7 to 11.

The third Test will take place from October 24 to 28 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Multan on October 2, while the Pakistan men’s cricket team will also assemble in Multan on the same day.

The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing a major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

England Test captain Stokes back for Pakistan tour

“PCB is thrilled to welcome the England men’s cricket team back to Pakistan,” PCB Director Usman Wahla said, as quoted by the cricket board’s website.

“Despite minor adjustments, we are committed to supporting fans and ensuring a memorable tour. We look forward to a fiercely competitive Test series and showcasing Pakistan’s renowned hospitality.”

Pakistan vs England revised schedule:

  • October 7-11 – First Test, Multan

  • October 15-19 – Second Test, Multan

  • October 24-28 – Third Test, Rawalpindi

