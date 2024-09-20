AGL 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.56%)
AIRLINK 131.20 Increased By ▲ 7.97 (6.47%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.31%)
DGKC 75.65 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.75%)
FCCL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.13%)
FFBL 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-8.51%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 143.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.76%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.63%)
MLCF 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
NBP 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.26%)
OGDC 140.62 Decreased By ▼ -4.73 (-3.25%)
PAEL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 113.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.41%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
SEARL 58.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.21%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
TOMCL 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.15 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.72%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 8,620 Increased By 48.4 (0.56%)
BR30 26,928 Decreased By -347.4 (-1.27%)
KSE100 82,111 Increased By 652 (0.8%)
KSE30 26,035 Increased By 234.7 (0.91%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Harrods apologises for sex abuse allegations against former owner Mohamed Al Fayed

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 03:19pm

LONDON: High-end London department store Harrods has apologised over allegations its former owner, Egyptian billionaire businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, raped and sexually assaulted several female ex-employees.

A BBC documentary and podcast heard testimony from over 20 former female workers who said Al Fayed, who died last year aged 94, sexually abused them, with incidents taking place in London, Paris, St Tropez and Abu Dhabi.

One of the women who accused Al Fayed of raping her when she was a teenager described him as a “monster”: “He actively cultivated fear.”

According to the BBC documentary, which aired on Thursday, Harrods failed to intervene, and helped to cover up abuse allegations during Al Fayed’s ownership between 1985 and 2010. All the women the BBC spoke to said they felt intimidated at work.

“We are utterly appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Mohamed Al Fayed,” Harrods said in a statement. “These were the actions of an individual who was intent on abusing his power.”

“We also acknowledge that during this time his victims were failed and for this we sincerely apologise,” Harrods said, adding the department store was today a “very different organisation” to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed.

Several media organisations have exposed allegations of sexual abuse against Al Fayed in the past, including Vanity Fair in 1995, ITV in 1997 and Channel 4 in 2017. Many of the women only felt able to speak publicly after he died last year.

Settling legal claims

“Since new information came to light in 2023 about historic allegations of sexual abuse by Al Fayed, it has been our priority to settle claims in the quickest way possible, avoiding lengthy legal proceedings for the women involved,” Harrods said.

The process is still available, for any current or former Harrods employees.

In 2009, prosecutors decided not to charge Al Fayed over a claim he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in his store, saying there was “no realistic prospect of conviction”.

He voluntarily attended a police interview under caution and has always denied the allegations.

Al Fayed sold Harrods to the investment vehicle of the Qatar royal family in a deal reported to be worth around 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) in 2010.

Born in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, Al Fayed began his career selling fizzy drinks and then worked as a sewing-machine salesman. He built his family’s fortune in real estate, shipping and construction, first in the Middle East and then in Europe.

Al Fayed spent 10 years trying to prove Princess Diana and his son Dodi were murdered when their car crashed in a road tunnel in Paris in 1997 as they tried to outrun paparazzi photographers on motorbikes.

His claims were unsupported by any evidence, according to the inquest into Diana’s death.

London Harrods Mohamed Al Fayed

Comments

200 characters

Harrods apologises for sex abuse allegations against former owner Mohamed Al Fayed

12 terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan encounters: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Bulls dominate PSX, but profit-taking trims intra-day gains

Footage shows Israeli soldier pushing body off roof in West Bank raid

Pakistan’s Citi Pharma commences nutraceutical exports to US

TPL Corp, Abhi enter into SPA to acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

PPL’s earnings jump 19%, clock in at Rs115.5bn in FY24

TRG Pakistan says indirect portfolio company Afiniti has agreed ‘comprehensive restructuring plan’

Israel pounds Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blasts

Oil prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

Read more stories