Societe Generale to sell a majority stake in Guinean unit

French bank Societe Generale said on Friday it had reached a deal with Atlantic Financial Group for the sale of a 57.93% stake in its Guinean unit.

Chief Executive Slawomir Krupa has pledged to boost profit and capital by cutting costs and shedding some non-core assets to improve Societe Generale’s overall performance.

In early August, the bank said it agreed to sell UK, Swiss private bank units for about $1 billion.

In April, it said it struck a deal to offload its professional equipment financing business for 1.1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) and its Moroccan units stakes for 745 mln euros.

The bank did not disclose the financial terms of the sale of its Guinean division. It said in a statement the sale would have a positive impact of around 2 basis points on its CET1 ratio on the expected completion date, which could take place by the end of the first quarter of 2025.