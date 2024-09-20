AGL 34.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
AIRLINK 129.55 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (5.13%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
CNERGY 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
DCL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
DFML 44.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.21%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.53%)
FFBL 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.28%)
FFL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
HUBC 142.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.3%)
HUMNL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.23%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
KOSM 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
NBP 56.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
OGDC 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.58%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PPL 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.67%)
TELE 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.09%)
TREET 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 54.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.18%)
UNITY 27.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,646 Increased By 74.6 (0.87%)
BR30 27,117 Decreased By -158.3 (-0.58%)
KSE100 82,126 Increased By 666.6 (0.82%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 233.8 (0.91%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

South Africa’s Buhai grabs LPGA Queen City lead

AFP Published 20 Sep, 2024 11:51am

LOS ANGELES: Ashleigh Buhai carded eight birdies in a seven-under par 65 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead in the LPGA Queen City Championship as she vies to finish strong in an injury-disrupted year.

“There has been a few things happened to me this year – back injuries, broken toe,” said the South African, who played the Paris Olympics with a piece of one shoe cut away because of her toe injury.

But Buhai, whose two LPGA victories include a major title at the 2022 Women’s British Open, said her form had been solid, and after two weeks off she was ready to attack the Arnold Palmer-designed TPC River’s Bend course, which is hosting the tournament for the first time.

“I think I was smart with when I could attack,” said Buhai, who had four birdies on the front nine and four on the back. With her two-putt birdie at 18 she had a one-stroke lead over Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul and China’s Liu Yan.

Eight players shared fourth on 67, a group that included world number one Nelly Korda and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, the Paris Olympics champion.

Olympics on Green’s mind after second LPGA win of the season

“There were a few pins out there where you had to still try to be aggressive, and the greens got a little firm and ran through, but I then made some good up and downs to keep me in it,” Buhai said.

“I hit it great, putted well – that tends to add up to what it did.”

Liu, who has missed the cut in her last seven starts and is searching for a first top-10 of the year, started on the 10th and had two eagles – at the 18th and at the eighth – in her 66.

“Today my driver was very good,” said Liu, who played her last two holes in three-under.

golf LPGA Queen City Championship

Comments

200 characters

South Africa’s Buhai grabs LPGA Queen City lead

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Bulls dominate PSX, benchmark index up nearly 900 points

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

Basmati price: Pakistan’s rice export boom ends after India’s move

TPL Corp, Abhi enter into SPA to acquire FINCA Microfinance Bank

TRG Pakistan says indirect portfolio company Afiniti has agreed ‘comprehensive restructuring plan’

Israel pounds Lebanon as Hezbollah vows revenge for device blasts

Oil prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Read more stories