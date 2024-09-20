AGL 35.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.54%)
India has discussed raising oil imports from Brazil, minister says

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 10:53am

NEW DELHI: India has discussed raising oil imports from Brazil in a meeting with the head of the South American nation’s state-run oil giant Petrobras, India’s oil minister said on Friday.

Oil prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

“We discussed steps to further enhance crude oil purchases between Petrobras and Indian energy companies and opportunities to collaborate in India and Brazil, especially in offshore deep/ ultra-deep-water exploration and production projects,” minister Hardeep Singh Puri posted on social media platform X.

