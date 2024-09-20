AGL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
AIRLINK 123.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.46%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
CNERGY 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
DCL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
DFML 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.36%)
DGKC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
FCCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.74%)
FFBL 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.35%)
FFL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.37%)
HUBC 144.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.67%)
KEL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
KOSM 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
NBP 57.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.29%)
OGDC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-0.78%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 115.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.02%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
PTC 11.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.01%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TRG 55.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
UNITY 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 8,644 Increased By 71.8 (0.84%)
BR30 27,166 Decreased By -109.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 82,236 Increased By 776.5 (0.95%)
KSE30 26,085 Increased By 285.2 (1.11%)
Sep 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research NETSOL (NetSol Technologies Limited) 126.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32%

NetSol in FY24

BR Research Published 20 Sep, 2024 09:00am

NetSol Technologies Limited (PSX: NetSol) posted an 8 percent year-on-year growth in earnings for FY24. The company’s profitability was significantly bolstered by strong performance in the last quarter (4QFY24), despite a 39 percent year-on-year decline in earnings during the first nine months (9MFY24).

The earnings growth in FY24 was driven by increased revenues and cost optimization. Revenues grew by 21 percent year-on-year, with several existing customers subscribing to the newly launched Appex Now products. Additionally, NetSol achieved Advanced Tier Partner Status with Amazon Web Services (AWS), and its calculation engine “Flex” gained traction during the year. Despite these developments, NetSol managed to reduce its cost of sales by 5 percent in FY24 through workforce streamlining and other cost-cutting measures aligned with global structural changes. The company also saw a significant improvement in gross margins, with gross profit rising from 29 percent in FY23 to 45 percent in FY24. This growth is largely attributed to NetSol’s transition towards a hybrid license and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, along with continued growth in recurring subscription and support revenues.

Selling and distribution expenses increased by 28 percent during FY24, while administrative expenses saw a modest rise of 5 percent. Other expenses jumped by 27 percent, likely due to higher R&D costs during the year. Meanwhile, other income dropped by 67 percent, as the company did not record any foreign currency translation gains due to the stability of the Pakistani rupee.

NetSol’s finance costs surged by 65 percent, reflecting the impact of higher discount rates. While the company’s overall earnings grew by 8 percent year-on-year, its net margins slightly declined from 17 percent in FY23 to 15 percent in FY24. The Board of Directors announced a final cash dividend of Rs3 per share for FY24.

NetSol has consistently performed well, contributing to the country’s IT exports. After stellar results in FY22 and FY23, FY24 also proved to be a strong year for the company. Management has indicated that it will continue to scale its SaaS business, emphasizing that the hybrid license and SaaS model have become key drivers of growth. In a press release earlier this year, NetSol revealed it had secured a large contract in Asia with a major automotive company, resulting in substantial license fees. While cost optimization has supported the company’s financial performance, the stability of the local currency has reduced other income by eliminating translation gains.

NetSol

Comments

200 characters

NetSol in FY24

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Moscow asks Islamabad to resist pressure from West

US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

Negotiations with IMF: PM acknowledges China’s critical role

Basmati price: Pakistan’s rice export boom ends after India’s move

Oil prices set to end week higher after US rate cut

Based on monthly invoicing to ‘GoAJ&K’: Power supply to AJ&K should be billed at basket rate: MoF

Two Pakistani female peacekeepers honoured

Auction for PIBs: Rs83bn raised against Rs200bn target

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Read more stories