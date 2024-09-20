AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Print Print 2024-09-20

Pakistan keen to deepen ties with Russia: PM

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan is keen to expand trade, economic, energy, connectivity and security cooperation with Russian Federation.

He was talking to Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk, who called on him at his office here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said that he looks forward to welcoming Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Islamabad next month for participation in the heads of government level meeting of the SCO being hosted by Pakistan.

Russia would support Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS, says Russian deputy PM

Welcoming Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk and his delegation to Islamabad, Prime Minister Sharif also conveyed that Pakistan considers strengthening relations with Russia as an important priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He recalled that he had a very fruitful discussion with President Vladimir Putin in July earlier this year and conveyed his thanks to President Putin for sending the high-level delegation to discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk thanked Prime Minister Sharif for the warm welcome and reiterated Russia’s resolve to deepen relations with Pakistan. He characterized Pakistan-Russia relations as constructive and mutually beneficial.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular contacts.

The Prime Minister also witnessed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Russia and Pakistan.

The MoU signifies the shared understanding and desire of the two countries to further strengthen mutually advantageous cooperation in all areas of shared interest, especially trade, investment, energy, IT, agriculture, science and technology and education.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk departed from Islamabad after the culmination of his official visit to Pakistan.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe) Shafqat Ali Khan and Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Muhammad Khalid Jamali were present at the Islamabad airport to see off Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk.

