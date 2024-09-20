AGL 35.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.48%)
US-Pak ties vital for regional stability, security: Biden

NNI Published September 20, 2024 Updated September 20, 2024 08:54am

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden has said that the relationship with Pakistan remained vital for regional stability and security and Washington appreciates US-Pakistan cooperation on countering terrorist threats.

The American President expressed these views as Pakistan’s Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh Wednesday presented his Letter of Credence to him as the 30th envoy of Islamabad to the United States.

At a ceremony, held at the Blair House, the President welcomed Ambassador Sheikh, saying the United States will continue to stand with Pakistan in dealing with key global and regional challenges.

In letter to PM Shehbaz, Biden says US ‘will stand with Pakistan’ in face of global, regional challenges

The ceremony was attended by members of the diplomatic community and senior officials of the US administration, according to a press release of the Pakistan Embassy issued in Washington.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sheikh conveyed greetings from the President, Prime Minister and the people of Pakistan to the leadership and people of the United States, saying the two countries have a rich legacy of cooperative relations and have laid enduring foundations to strengthen bilateral ties.

Recalling US assistance to Pakistan, especially during its nascent phase of statehood, the ambassador observed that the two countries continue to invest in their relationship and are stepping up cooperation in climate change, energy, health, trade, and investment. “Pakistan-US economic partnership is the core of our engagement, and the United States continues to be the largest destination for Pakistani exports,” Ambassador Sheikh said.

Highlighting the significant trade potential between the two countries, the Ambassador noted that Pakistan is ready to enhance its trade with the United States and absorb US investments in alternative energy, green technology, industry, digital platforms, higher education, and other areas of mutual benefit.

He emphasized the important role being played by Pakistan’s large and dynamic diaspora community in the United States, terming them a bridge between the two countries.

The ambassador also underscored the need for structured, broad-based, and result-oriented periodic dialogues in both security and non-security realms to give fresh impetus to the relationship and promote mutual interests.

Welcoming Ambassador Sheikh back to Washington, President Biden remarked that the Ambassador’s arrival was significant on many levels. “It signifies more than 75 years of friendship between our nations and our enduring commitment to economic engagement, security cooperation, people-to-people ties, and cultural exchange,” the President said. “The enduring partnership between our nations remains critical to ensuring the security of our people and people around the world. The United States will continue to stand with Pakistan to tackle the most pressing global and regional challenges of our time,” President Biden added.

