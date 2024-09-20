AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
PBC concerned over ‘secret’ constitutional amendments

Published 20 Sep, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Thursday expressed serious concerns over the secrecy accorded to proposed constitutional amendments by the federal government, terming it a ‘blatant violation of democratic values’. The Pakistan Bar Council held an emergent meeting of the Executive Committee of chaired by Vice-Chairman of Farooq H Naek to discuss the proposed constitutional amendments.

The Pakistan Bar Council also expressed ‘serious concerns’ over the mode and manner in which the session of the parliament was summoned to get the constitutional amendments passed. It expressed concerns over frequent adjournment of the session every few hours.

“Such act is a blatant violation of norms of parliamentary parties, rule of law and democratic values. Therefore, tarnishing the reputation of parliament and its members who are chosen representatives of people of Pakistan,” the Pakistan Bar Council said in a press statement issued after the meeting.

Lawyers’ bodies advocate formation of ‘Federal Constitutional Court’

It added that the executive committee considered and deliberated upon the proposed 26th constitutional amendments clause by clause and made certain changes.

“Therein deferred the matter for further deliberations in its next meeting fixed for 25th September since these constitutional amendments are very important, and need further detailed deliberations,” the Pakistan Bar Council added.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that the Pakistan government decided to ‘take’ bar associations into confidence over proposed constitutional amendments

The decision was reportedly taken to interact with the bar associations, as the lawyers’ bodies have opposed the amendments.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar will brief the bar associations on the proposed amendments in the Constitution of Pakistan to develop consensus, the sources privy to the development said.

