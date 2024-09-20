PTI-backed lawyers’ convention rejects constitutional package

LAHORE: A PTI-backed lawyers’ convention on Thursday rejected the proposed constitutional package and demanded immediate notification for the appointment of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah as Chief Justice Pakistan (CJP).

The convention also resolved that the current National Assembly did not have the justification to introduce the amendments in the Constitution.

It declared that the proposed ‘constitutional package’ was against the basic structure of the Constitution and destructive to the country.

The convention hosted by the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA), resolved that the CJP should be appointed based on seniority principle and demanded a notification for the appointment of senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court as the next CJP.

PTI Senator Hamid Khan, former presidents of Supreme Court Bar Association including Ali Ahmad Kurd, Senator Ali Zafar and Abid Zuberi, Pakistan Bar Council’s member Ishtiaq A Khan, former vice president of Lahore High Court bar Association Rabbiya Bajwa were among the prominent speakers at the convention.

Hamid Khan criticized the attempt to undermine the judiciary through the constitutional package and urged that it was the duty of lawyers to stand with the Constitution.

He said, neither the Prime Minister nor the law minister was aware of the so-called constitutional package and added that the rulers were mere puppets.

He said the lawyers stood by an independent judiciary, the federation, and provincial autonomy.

“We are not ready to accept any Constitutional Court,” Hamid Khan said.

He claimed that a constitutional court will only be established over the lawyers’ dead bodies.

Ali Ahmed Kurd said the lawyers had never bowed to power or coercion.

He maintained that the parliament members lacked courage, saying none dared to question the draft, even though they remained in session until midnight.

He said the lawyers had made great sacrifices for the Supreme Court.

Kurd said, the rulers did not want Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah to become the next CJP and added the government should be ashamed on its action.

Senator Zafar said he had never seen amendments without presenting the draft properly.

He said that the amendments were being made to reintroduce horse-trading in the parliament and enhance the retirement age of the judges.

The senator claimed that the proposed amendments would allow the trial of civilians in military courts.

Zuberi said the idea of establishing two courts was not acceptable, as there should only be one Supreme Court with a single Chief Justice.

The participants of the convention also held a rally from the high court bar to GPO Chowk at the Mall Road.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024