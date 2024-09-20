AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Sep 20, 2024

Virtual meeting held: Minister, US diplomat discuss ways to enhance trade ties

Press Release Published 20 Sep, 2024 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, held a virtual meeting with United States Trade Representative, Katherine Tai, to discuss enhancing trade relations between Pakistan and the US.

Jam Kamal emphasized that the US is Pakistan’s top trading destination, and expressed Pakistan’s desire to further expand this partnership.

Jam highlighted the country's strong performance in the agriculture sector, particularly in mangoes and dates, and noted the potential for growth in value-added agro-services.

Katherine Tai acknowledged Pakistan's contributions, particularly its agricultural exports, and praised the quality of Pakistani mangoes.

She also mentioned the potential for US beef exports to Pakistan, given the large demand in the market.

Both sides discussed issues of mutual interest, agreeing to further strengthen their trade relations.

During the meeting, it was confirmed that the next Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) meeting would be scheduled soon, along with discussions on agriculture, textiles, women’s empowerment, IT and E-commerce.

Minister Jam Kamal invited Tai to attend Pakistan’s TEXPO in October.

She was grateful for inviting her to visit Pakistan during TeXpo in October 2024, expressing her interest in visiting the country.

In return, Tai invited Kamal to visit Washington to further explore trade opportunities.

