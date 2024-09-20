AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Blasphemy suspect's family forgives police officer accused of killing him

Reuters Published 20 Sep, 2024 07:39am

QUETTA: The family of a blasphemy suspect killed in custody in Quetta has forgiven the police officer accused of killing him, saying they would not press charges "in the name of God".

Abdul Ali, 52, also known as Sakhi Lala, was shot dead last week in a heavily fortified police station in Quetta, by police officer Saayd Mohammad Sarhadi, who had accessed the facility by pretending to be Ali's relative, police said.

"We will not fight the case," Ali's son Muhammad Usman told a press conference late on Wednesday, sitting with another brother and some elders from his tribal clan. "We have forgiven the police officer in the name of God."

One of the elders, Faizullah Noorzai, said the tribe would disown Ali. "We and our families are the kind of people who would sacrifice their lives for the sake of the Prophet (PBUH) and his respect."

The father of Ali's alleged killer, Haji Daad Muhammad, has been receiving visitors paying their respects at his house since last week's killing.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom says the South Asian country is one of the world's strictest and most frequent enforcers of blasphemy laws.

A court will consider the plea by Ali's family for a pardon and decide whether to proceed with charging the officer, said a senior police officer who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.

