Political turmoil & reset for unity

As one of nine nuclear-armed states of the world, Pakistan plays a significant role in regional geopolitics. However, consistently plagued by political instability, it has been facing multiple challenges on domestic front, negatively affecting its international standing.

Over time, the democratic institutions have eroded, facing frequent interferences from both internal and external forces. The perpetual political chaos has instigated a cyclical pattern of disorder and uncertainty, undermining the politico-economic solidity that is a prerequisite for sustained progress and growth.

A primary and permanent domestic contributor to perpetual political turmoil is the widespread disregard for the supreme law of the land, the 1973 Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, especially its well-established principle of trichotomy of power. Violations of rule of law have become commonplace in society, reflecting a broader pattern of institutional dysfunction.

The interaction between civilian, military, and judicial entities has obscured the clear boundaries set by the Constitution for these key state actors.

Institutions have developed a tendency to overstep their defined roles, encroaching upon areas outside their legal competence. Historically, the military has been the primary actor exerting substantial influence over the country’s political arena in determining its direction.

This influence and resorting to military coups, on most of the occasions enjoying support of higher judiciary that allowed dictators to amend the Constitution. This interplay between the military and judiciary has contributed significantly to the perpetual instability, as these institutions have not adhered to constitutional limits, exacerbating the cyclical nature of political disorder [‘Constitution, trichotomy & crises’, Business Recorder, April 7, 2023].

The interplay of these factors has entrenched a state of political volatility in Pakistan, significantly hindering its development and affecting its global standing. Concurrently, the political discourse in Pakistan is often marred by intense polarization, personal attacks, and a lack of consensus on critical national issues.

Pursuit of power by various political leaders has overshadowed public interests, leading to a gradual erosion of effective governance. Despite frequent claims by political leaders and the military to restore stability, neither has successfully resolved the ongoing chaos.

Recent political crisis intensified following the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote on April 9, 2022. Khan’s refusal to accept his political defeat gracefully has intensified existing divisions, with his supporters alleging that the military had orchestrated his removal.

This development further deepened the political rift, leading to persistent instability and undermining efforts to achieve a cohesive and functional governance structure. As Pakistan grapples with these challenges, it remains imperative for its leadership to prioritize national unity and effective governance to overcome the present political turbulence.

The situation became even more complex as issues related to this political development were brought before the courts. Unfortunately, the judiciary once again failed to uphold its role in strictly adhering to the law.

Instead, courts continued their pattern of subjective legal interpretation, at times making decisions that effectively amounted to “re-writing the law.” This pattern of judicial overreach has further aggravated the political turmoil, undermined the legal system’s credibility and contributed to the ongoing instability.

By allowing personal biases and interpretative flexibility to influence their rulings, the judiciary has compounded the difficulties faced by Pakistan’s political environment, revealing a systemic failure to provide impartial and consistent legal adjudication. This failure not only undermines the rule of law but also erodes public trust in the judicial system’s ability to deliver justice.

The governments in power frequently criticize the judiciary for its alleged interferences and perceived favouritism towards a specific political party. While levelling such allegations, they conveniently forget that when in Opposition, they have also been actively and aggressively targeting key national institutions.

Not only this, but were also engaged in vandalism and attack on Supreme Court. Unfortunately, instead of curbing serious offences, the courts in the past granted bails to many, who were not even within their respective jurisdictions, raising concerns about judicial overreach.

The political governments also entered into agreements with the miscreants who came with arms and occupied sensitive places in capital territory and thus set undesirable precedents to encourage anti-state elements engaged in bigotry and terrorism.

The key institutions must recognize that Pakistan’s economic challenges are deeply connected to its political instability. The country’s fragile economy, already weighed down by high debt and a persistent trade deficit, cannot withstand additional political upheaval. Simultaneously, this instability has negatively affected Pakistan’s international relations.

The nation’s global image has deteriorated, with foreign investors and international partners increasingly concerned about Pakistan’s political stability and economic outlook.

Some elements have been even actively campaigning against critical agreements, including the vital IMF bailouts and the GSP Plus status that supports Pakistan’s export sector. Such opposition undermines key economic initiatives adding to the country’s financial challenges.

As Pakistan fights off these issues, it is important to focus on overcoming the current obstacles and establishing a stable, democratic political system through dialogue, and securing political consensus on issues of national interests.

Political stability in Pakistan can only be achieved if the country’s top political leaders—Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, and Asif Ali Zardari—set aside their differences and work together to end polarization that has deeply divided society.

These leaders, now in their 70s, bear a heightened responsibility to act as statespersons and prioritize the nation’s unity over personal or party interests. They have a duty to foster consensus by engaging in meaningful dialogue and creating an inclusive political framework that addresses the needs of all Pakistanis. This collaborative effort would not only restore public confidence in the political process but also heal the divisions between key institutions, such as the judiciary and the military establishment, which have been actively involved in shaping the country’s political landscape.

The judiciary, in particular, must return to its foundational role as a neutral arbiter and custodian of fundamental rights, avoiding the perception of bias that has fueled political tensions.

Similarly, the military establishment needs to maintain its constitutional boundaries, ensuring that its influence does not increase political rifts. Without swift and genuine efforts from all sides, the ongoing political turmoil could pose a severe threat to national security. If left unchecked, the instability may further erode Pakistan’s economic prospects, weaken its international standing, and jeopardize the nation’s future.

Now is the time for leadership to prioritize national interests and guide Pakistan toward a more stable and prosperous future.

